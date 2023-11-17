 Skip to main content
Charissa Thompson gets the meme treatment after her troubling admission

November 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Charissa Thompson holds a mic

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson performs the pre-game show before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charissa Thompson was hit with the meme treatment on Thursday night after her troubling admission.

Thompson was a guest on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon my Take” podcast episode published on Tuesday (1:27:35 mark) and admitted that she would sometimes fabricate her reports while serving as a sideline reporter. The context was about how tough the job is for sideline reporters. Thompson, who previously served as a sideline reporter, said that if a coach wouldn’t talk to her but she still had to give a report, she would make up something innocuous and claim the coach told her that.

After Barstool Sports shared the clip via social media on Thursday, Thompson’s admission went viral.

The current Amazon “Thursday Night Football” host was called out by many of her colleagues over her admission.

Her admission also resulted in her getting the meme treatment during the Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Social media users joked about how Thompson would have reported things from that Week 11 game.

Turns out that Thompson admitting she fabricated reprots would damage her reputation and credibility. Who knew? Worse though, her admission hurts the entire sideline reporting industry, because people may now feel they have a reason to doubt anything a sideline reporter tells them during a game.

