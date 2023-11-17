Charissa Thompson gets the meme treatment after her troubling admission

Charissa Thompson was hit with the meme treatment on Thursday night after her troubling admission.

Thompson was a guest on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon my Take” podcast episode published on Tuesday (1:27:35 mark) and admitted that she would sometimes fabricate her reports while serving as a sideline reporter. The context was about how tough the job is for sideline reporters. Thompson, who previously served as a sideline reporter, said that if a coach wouldn’t talk to her but she still had to give a report, she would make up something innocuous and claim the coach told her that.

After Barstool Sports shared the clip via social media on Thursday, Thompson’s admission went viral.

The current Amazon “Thursday Night Football” host was called out by many of her colleagues over her admission.

Her admission also resulted in her getting the meme treatment during the Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Social media users joked about how Thompson would have reported things from that Week 11 game.

Zac Taylor says that Joe Burrow's right thumb is an amputation candidate, per Charissa Thompson — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@ericeager_) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow will start the second half at quarterback and throw left handed, per Charissa Thompson — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) November 17, 2023

“I just talked to Joe Burrow and he’s doing great.” -Clarissa Thompson pic.twitter.com/tn4I2N9x4d — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 17, 2023

“I just watched Joe Mixon cut off Joe Burrow’s hand due to injury. Joe is questionable to return in the second half” – Charissa Thompson probably pic.twitter.com/VQtGR5fGwF — Jonny Mondo  (@jmondo13) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow has an ankle injury per Charissa Thompson. pic.twitter.com/pq9pYXku4q — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 17, 2023

Turns out that Thompson admitting she fabricated reprots would damage her reputation and credibility. Who knew? Worse though, her admission hurts the entire sideline reporting industry, because people may now feel they have a reason to doubt anything a sideline reporter tells them during a game.