 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 11, 2020

Chase Young sends cool tweet about Alex Smith

October 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chase Young

Chase Young sent a cool tweet about Alex Smith after Sunday’s game.

Smith on Sunday played in his first NFL game in nearly two years. The Washington quarterback returned from a spiral leg fracture that required multiple surgeries to recover from. After Kyle Allen got hurt in the team’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Smith came on as the backup.

Young knows how far Smith has come and showed his appreciation afterwards.

Smith has earned tons of respect among his teammates and from those around the league.

Smith went 9/17 for 37 yards and had one rush for a yard. He didn’t do damage in the game, but just being back on the field again probably helped him overcome a mental hurdle.

As for Washington’s future at quarterback, head coach Ron Rivera shared what his plan is.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus