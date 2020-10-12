Chase Young sends cool tweet about Alex Smith

Chase Young sent a cool tweet about Alex Smith after Sunday’s game.

Smith on Sunday played in his first NFL game in nearly two years. The Washington quarterback returned from a spiral leg fracture that required multiple surgeries to recover from. After Kyle Allen got hurt in the team’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Smith came on as the backup.

Young knows how far Smith has come and showed his appreciation afterwards.

Honored to play with #11… as real of a dude as I’ve ever seen.. #legend — CY2 (@youngchase907) October 11, 2020

Smith has earned tons of respect among his teammates and from those around the league.

Smith went 9/17 for 37 yards and had one rush for a yard. He didn’t do damage in the game, but just being back on the field again probably helped him overcome a mental hurdle.

As for Washington’s future at quarterback, head coach Ron Rivera shared what his plan is.