Chase Young explains why he called out Tom Brady

Chase Young jogged off the field following Washington’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday saying he is coming for Tom Brady, but the rookie insists he was merely speaking from a place of excitement.

Young was asked by a reporter on Wednesday about his “I want Tom!” declaration. He called Brady the “GOAT” and said he won’t apologize for being excited to face the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I’m excited for every game. Tom Brady? You think I won’t be excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin,” Young said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom.”

There was nothing disrespectful about what Young said on Sunday. He should be excited to appear in a playoff game as a rookie, let alone doing so against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. It would be one thing if Young said something derogatory about Brady, but most reasonable people could see he was just excited about the opportunity.

Of course, that didn’t stop Bucs head coach Bruce Arians from issuing a warning to Young over the remarks. Brady and most great players draw motivation from a number of sources, so you can expect him to do that with Young’s comments. That doesn’t mean they were disrespectful in any way.

