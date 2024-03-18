Report: Chase Young lands free agent visit with NFC team

Chase Young’s market may be picking up, with the veteran pass rusher set for another free agent visit.

Young visited the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. Young has not signed a deal yet, but the interest from New Orleans appears to be real.

This marks Young’s second known visit, having set up a trip to an AFC team earlier in free agency. The former No. 2 overall pick is looking for a deal after a somewhat resurgent 2023 season, which saw him collect 7.5 sacks between Washington and San Francisco.

The Saints’ interest in Young certainly suggests his contract demands may be fairly manageable. The Saints have limited cap space and are unlikely to be able to commit to a big free agent deal, so Young may be available on a short-term deal. The pass rusher has faced questions in the past about his motivation and commitment, which may impact his market.

The Saints have had a quiet start to free agency, but Young would have the potential of being an impact signing depending on his production.