Report: Bears defensive star holding out from training camp

Chicago Bears defensive star Roquan Smith is holding out from training camp, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Smith will not be participating when camp opens on Tuesday. Rapoport says Smith is unhappy with his contract.

Smith is set to make $9.7 million this year, which is his fifth season in the league. He’s in the final season of his rookie contract before becoming a free agent.

Smith had 163 tackles and three sacks last season. The former No. 8 overall pick out of Georgia feels he has outplayed his rookie contract and is looking to get paid accordingly.

The question is whether the Bears will budge. They went 6-11 last season, and there’s not much reason to believe they’ll be significantly better in 2022. In other words, the 25-year-old linebacker does not have much leverage.