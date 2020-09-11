 Skip to main content
Chiefs’ Alex Okafor kneels for national anthem with fist in air, Texans remain in locker room

September 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

There were questions entering the NFL season opener on Thursday night about how the national anthem would be handled. We soon got our answer.

Houston Texans players remained in the locker room for both the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice.”

The Kansas City Chiefs stood on the sideline for both songs. Chiefs defensive lineman Alex Okafor was the only player who kneeled. He also raised a fist in the air.

After both songs were played, the Texans entered the field. The two teams then gathered in the middle of the field for a moment of unity. They held a moment of silence in the name of equality.

