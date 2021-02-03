 Skip to main content
Chiefs’ COVID-19 close contacts stemmed from surprising place

February 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Kansas City Chiefs endured a significant COVID-19 scare in the leadup to Super Bowl LV, and it could have been even worse.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday due to a close contact with a positive test. That contact turned out to be a barber who had been brought to the team facility and cut both Robinson and Kilgore’s hair.

The barber received a positive result on a rapid test Sunday that he took upon entering the facility, and was immediately sent home. As it turns out, it could have been even worse. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that over 20 players and staffers, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were slated to get haircuts on Sunday before the positive test.

In other words, if not for the rapid test, a huge contingent of players could have been isolated as close contacts days before the Super Bowl. Neither Robinson or Kilgore has tested positive. Both players will be allowed to play in Sunday’s game as long as they continue to test negative.

The Chiefs have had their fair share of COVID scares this season, but this was the most significant. Thankfully, the rapid testing saved them from a very difficult and precarious situation.

