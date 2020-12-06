Chiefs had false positive COVID scare prior to Week 13 game

The Kansas City Chiefs had a span of time on Sunday where there game against the Denver Broncos was in question, but fortunately the uncertainty stemmed from a series of false positive COVID-19 tests.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Chiefs had seven positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning. They immediately began going through contact tracing protocols and had to wake several coaches and players up to have them test again. All seven came back negative the second time around.

Obviously, NFL teams are fortunate that they have the resources to quickly re-test players and staff members and get the results within hours. Otherwise, the Chiefs and NFL would have had to sort through who was available for Sunday night’s game and whether or not the game should be played.

This is not the first time this season that we have seen false positive COVID-19 tests for a team. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this year after a false positive, and his wife was not happy about it.