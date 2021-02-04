 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 3, 2021

Chiefs’ Daniel Kilgore posts funny picture after haircut

February 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Daniel Kilgore hair

Daniel Kilgore had some fun with a story that came out on Wednesday about his haircut gone wrong.

The Chiefs had two players on the COVID list this week after they were deemed close contacts. It turns out that Kilgore and teammate Demarcus Robinson got their haircut by a barber who came to the team’s facility on Sunday. The barber received a rapid test, which was positive.

The rest of the haircuts were canceled, and Kilgore and Robinson were placed on the COVID list.

Adam Schefter reported that the barber was pulled out of the facility in the middle of cutting Kilgore’s hair. The Chiefs center had some fun with the situation by posting this photo on Twitter Wednesday:

Schefter later clarified that Kilgore had his haircut finished since he was already deemed a close contact. So the photo is just a joke.

The good news is Kilgore has returned negative and will be able to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

That was a close call for the Chiefs and could have turned out much worse than it did.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus