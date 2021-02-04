Chiefs’ Daniel Kilgore posts funny picture after haircut

Daniel Kilgore had some fun with a story that came out on Wednesday about his haircut gone wrong.

The Chiefs had two players on the COVID list this week after they were deemed close contacts. It turns out that Kilgore and teammate Demarcus Robinson got their haircut by a barber who came to the team’s facility on Sunday. The barber received a rapid test, which was positive.

The rest of the haircuts were canceled, and Kilgore and Robinson were placed on the COVID list.

Adam Schefter reported that the barber was pulled out of the facility in the middle of cutting Kilgore’s hair. The Chiefs center had some fun with the situation by posting this photo on Twitter Wednesday:

Schefter later clarified that Kilgore had his haircut finished since he was already deemed a close contact. So the photo is just a joke.

For those wondering: Being that Chiefs' C Daniel Kilgore already was sitting in the barber chair and deemed a "close contact", he told the barber to finish. And he did. But this has the makings to become the first "Touch of Gray" endorsement to come out of Super Bowl week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2021

The good news is Kilgore has returned negative and will be able to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chiefs’ C Daniel Kilgore was mid haircut when the barber was notified that he was Covid positive. Kilgore and the barber both were wearing masks. Kilgore has to stay home this week, but has tested negative and can return Saturday, fly with the team and play Sunday, per source. https://t.co/oWfjJX1qIr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2021

That was a close call for the Chiefs and could have turned out much worse than it did.