Chiefs deny ejecting fan over Roger Goodell clown shirt

A fan wearing a T-shirt depicting Roger Goodell as a clown was ejected from Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs say the fan’s apparel had nothing to do with the decision.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared a video during Monday’s game that showed a fan wearing the Goodell clown shirt being escorted out of the stadium.

Barstool, of course, created the shirt. Portnoy, a lifelong New England Patriots fan, has long despised Goodell for the way Deflategate was handled. The Goodell clown shirt has gained popularity in recent years and was even worn by a Patriots coach at one point.

TMZ reached out to the Chiefs to ask about the fan being ejected, and the team insists the Goodell shirt was not the violation committed by the fan.

“I can confirm, the ejection had nothing to do with the shirt the fan was wearing,” a Chiefs representative said.

Goodell was reportedly annoyed with the clown shirt, but we tend to doubt he or any NFL team would outlaw it at games. Although, the commissioner does hate Portnoy so much that he has banned him from games and would not accept a massive charitable donation from him. You never know.