Chiefs hurt by controversial false start penalty late against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs were on the wrong end of a controversial flag thrown Monday night in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs lost 21-17 in their Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs were facing 3rd-and-7 from their own 28 with just under 6 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At first glance, the Eagles appeared to commit a neutral zone infraction. However, the referees signaled that it was Chiefs center Creed Humphrey who committed a violation.

Somehow this was called a false start on the #Chiefs…. Insanity. What the hell is this from the refs. (🎥NFL) pic.twitter.com/xpTjN4mo4u — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 21, 2023

The referees penalized Humphrey for some pre-snap movement, which they said led to Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham jumping early. But as announcer Troy Aikman pointed out, Humphrey’s movement did not appear to be “quick and abrupt” enough to be worth throwing a flag over.

The Chiefs were forced to move back five yards and were unable to convert a first down deep in their own territory. Neither side was able to score the rest of the way, resulting in a 4-point Eagles win.

The Chiefs may have arguably been on the wrong end of a late-game flag. However, their problems lie way beyond just one controversial call.

The Chiefs’ offense was unable to muster up a single point in the entire second half. It’s the third straight game wherein Kansas City was held scoreless in the final two quarters.