Some Chiefs fans boo ‘moment of unity’ before game

Some fans attending Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans had a message about a “moment of unity” held between the teams.

The Texans remained in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice.” The Chiefs were on the field, and one player kneeled for the anthem with a fist raised.

After the songs were played, the Texans entered the field and then met at the middle. Players from both teams locked arms for a “moment of unity” where they held a moment of silence in the name of equality. Seven messages about social justice, chosen by the players, were displayed on the scoreboard.

Some Chiefs fans could be heard booing for the display.

Chief fans started booing… pic.twitter.com/nuZpqAxTZt — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 11, 2020

Much like so many of these seemingly never ending debates in 2020, there will people on both sides of this situation.

Some will say that the fans were sending the message that they don’t want political displays being forced into a football game. Others will say that is an example of the injustice and racism the players are fighting against.