Chiefs have interest in 2 star WRs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a dominant offensive performance in their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but they are reportedly still looking to make a splash on that side of the ball.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke on “SportsCenter” Sunday about the teams that have interest in star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He mentioned the Chiefs and said there is a feeling around the NFL that Kansas City will add a top wide receiver, whether they try to sign Beckham or pursue a trade for a player like DeAndre Hopkins.

“(Beckham) wants to play for a competent, good quarterback who can get him over the top to contend for another Super Bowl. There are several teams involved here either monitoring or aggressively pursuing. You have the Bills, the Cowboys, the Giants, who met with him in December and certainly could revisit that situation,” Fowler said. “There’s a feeling around the league that the Chiefs will try to add, in some way, at wide receiver, whether it’s a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, go for Beckham. Then you have New England, they’ve been sort of scouring the earth for receiver help as well. The Broncos could potentially trade one of their receivers, they’re a bit of a wild card in that market as well.”

The Chiefs have had a need for a true No. 1 receiver since they traded Tyreek Hill. Though, they just won a Super Bowl without one, so there is no reason for them to overpay.

Kansas City traded for Kadarius Toney last season, and he could step into a bigger role in 2023. They also let JuJu Smith-Schuster walk in free agency after that experiment did not pan out.

Beckham has been linked to at least one other top contender, but the thought of playing with Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid’s offense would almost certainly appeal to him.