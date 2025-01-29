Does Chiefs’ jersey choice make them huge favorites to win Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs may have already tilted the Super Bowl odds in their favor thanks to their choice of uniform.

The Chiefs are expected to rock their white jerseys next Sunday in their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The team revealed the jersey choice via a snippet posted on their official X account.

Threads for SBLIX. pic.twitter.com/l3QLZr6BS2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2025

Based on the last two decades, the Chiefs’ jersey choice is a good omen for their chances of completing the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat. According to ESPN, 16 of the last 20 teams to raise the Lombardi Trophy were wearing white.

The Chiefs also had their white jerseys on when they beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 56.

But all is not lost for Eagles fans. Only two teams in the past decade have won while wearing a different color. One of them was Philadelphia when it toppled Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 58.

Nick Foles and the Eagles were sporting their signature midnight green in the 41-33 win against Brady. They’ll be wearing the same color in the clash against the Chiefs.