Chiefs use DB as kicker following Harrison Butker injury

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid trained at various points during the offseason to be the team’s emergency kicker, and his services were needed on Sunday.

Kicker Harrison Butker was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury early in the first half of Kansas City’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. That left Reid to take over kicking duties, and the results were a bit of a mixed bag.

Reid converted an extra point after the Chiefs scored their second touchdown and took a 14-0 lead. He then boomed the ensuing kickoff through the back of the end zone for a touchback. The first extra point looked natural for him.

.@Chiefs safety Justin Reid will now serve as their kicker for the rest of the game after Harrison Butker was injured.@JustinqReid then nails the XP… what an athlete 🎥: @NFLpic.twitter.com/NDuvLKeuNV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 11, 2022

The Chiefs scored another touchdown on their next offensive drive, but Reid missed that extra point way right.

Butker eventually came out of the locker room and was seen testing his injured ankle on the sideline. That may be a sign that the injury was not that serious, but he did not come back into the game in the first half.

While Reid is probably not going to quit his day job as a defensive back, he is a more-than-capable emergency kicker. Those who have watched some of his field goal attempts in practice already knew that.