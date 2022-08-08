Video: Chiefs safety nails 65-yard practice field goal

The Kansas City Chiefs already have a top-notch kicker in Harrison Butker, but safety Justin Reid could apparently fill in just fine in the event of an emergency.

Reid tweeted a video Sunday of himself kicking a 65-yard field goal during training camp.

Reid, who kicks with his right foot, had the ball lined up near the right hash mark and at the opposing 45-yard line. He took three steps back and two to the left to get into position, before taking three steps towards the ball and launching it into the air. The camera captured the ball traveling in the air and going through the uprights with some room to spare.

That was some textbook form, and pretty much down the middle too. The kick may have been good from an even further distance.

Although done during practice and without the pressures of an in-game situation, as well as without a real hold, Reid’s kick was impressive. The field goal was one yard shy of the 66-yard NFL record set by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker last season.

Reid, who signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs during the offseason, kicked in high school and has served as an emergency kicker before. During a preseason game with the Houston Texans last year, he showed off his powerful leg with a massive kickoff (see video here).