Chiefs signing big weapon for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are going “Hollywood” to fill one of their biggest holes from last season.

The Chiefs are bringing in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a 1-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly worth up to $11 million.

The 26-year-old wideout may have hinted at signing with the Chiefs via his recent social media activity.

Brown is coming off a relatively down season with the Arizona Cardinals. His 574 receiving yards were the lowest of his career but still ranked second on the team just behind tight end Trey McBride. Brown led the team with 4 receiving touchdowns across 14 games.

Brown enjoyed his best year as a pro during his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. The Oklahoma alum caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room was a huge talking point throughout the season. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney turned into every fan’s favorite punch line for his miserable season. CBS announcer Tony Romo even went viral last season for lambasting Chiefs receivers during a nationally televised game.

But despite the lackluster receiving corps, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still managed to be the ones hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

Hollywood Brown isn’t a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL. But his playmaking abilities on the field could go a long way in helping the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl three-peat.