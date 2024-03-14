Hollywood Brown showing interest in joining Chiefs?

Hollywood Brown is a free agent, and he sure seems to have one team he wants to join.

Brown seems to be in communication with the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs fans have noticed that Brown and Patrick Mahomes are both following each other now on Instagram.

MAHOMES HAS FOLLOWED HOLLYWOOD BROWN ON INSTAGRAM! pic.twitter.com/JlgwVASfsT — MA𝕏 𓅓 (@maxinluvv) March 14, 2024

Additionally, Brown is following Mahomes’ trainer.

Hollywood Brown is following Bobby Stroupe (Mahomes personal trainer) on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/uzq0mvGRc1 — Jacob ✍🏼 (@Pachecojukes) March 13, 2024

The 26-year-old wide receiver has shown potential to be a big playmaker, which is something the Chiefs would love to have more of. In 2021, the former first-round pick had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens. Brown spent 2019-2021 with the Ravens after they drafted him in the first round in 2019.

The Ravens later traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, for whom Brown played the last two years. In two seasons with Arizona, Brown has had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The wide receiver position was a weakness for the Chiefs last season — and they still won the Super Bowl despite it. Their leading receiver (not counting tight end Travis Kelce) was Rashee Rice, who had 79 catches for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. Brown could be a nice complement to Rice if the price is right.