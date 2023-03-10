Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dies at 80

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor has died.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt confirmed in a statement on Friday that Taylor has died at the age of 80. He extended condolences to the Taylor family on behalf of the Chiefs and called Taylor “an integral part in the early success of our franchise.”

“Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise,” Hunt said. “He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis’ legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame.”

Taylor played for the Chiefs from 1965-1975. He had 410 receptions, 7,306 yards and 57 touchdowns during his 11-year career. He helped Kansas City capture their first Super Bowl title in franchise history when they won Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor, who made the Pro Bowl twice, ranks third all time in Chiefs history in receiving yards behind only Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce. He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1982.