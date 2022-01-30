 Skip to main content
Video: Chiefs appeared to get away with penalty on key end zone play

January 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Chiefs get away with pass interference

The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to benefit from a big no-call early in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bengals were trailing 7-0 in the first quarter when Joe Burrow threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins in the end zone. Higgins was unable to secure the ball, which is no surprise considering his right arm was being held by Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton.

That was definite pass interference, but the officials let it go. There’s a good chance Higgins would have hauled in the pass had his arm not been held.

The Bengals were forced to settle for a field goal, so the no-call had a big impact on the drive.

