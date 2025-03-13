Report: Russell Wilson to visit with NFC team

The New York Giants are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his long-awaited free agency decision, and they appear to be creating a contingency plan in case their pursuit of the former MVP does not work out.

Rodgers is said to have offers from the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is clearly in no rush to accept either of them. Rather than just waiting around, New York has decided to host another former Pro Bowl quarterback for a visit.

Russell Wilson is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Giants on Friday. The 36-year-old visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

#Steelers FA quarterback Russell Wilson left the #Browns facility about 15 minutes ago after meeting with the team about signing here. He's scheduled to visit the #Giants tomorrow. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 13, 2025

Wilson seems like he could be Plan B for both the Giants and the Steelers. Though, the Giants also have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so they might be in position to land either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Even if that does happen, New York may want to sign a veteran as a bridge option.

The market for Wilson is probably not all that robust. He is coming off a mediocre season with the Steelers in which he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Pittsburgh made the playoffs but lost five straight to close out the year.

The longer Rodgers waits, the more difficult it will become for the Giants and Steelers to plan their offseason. Both teams need a veteran quarterback, and there are going to be fewer players available by the day.