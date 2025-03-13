Cooper Kupp receiving interest from 5 teams

Cooper Kupp is one of the more intriguing players on the free agent market, and he is receiving interest from multiple teams following his release by the Los Angeles Rams.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said on X Thursday that Kupp has received interest from at least five different teams. The question is who those teams are.

The New England Patriots have shown interest in Kupp and are among those teams, but the price for the receiver may be too high for their liking at the moment. Reporter Dianna Russini says the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers are also interested in Kupp.

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The estimated expected salary range for Kupp is $13-$15 million.

Kupp will turn 32 in June and has struggled to stay healthy since his monster 2021 season. He had 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns and won the receiving triple crown that year. Since then, he has averaged 67 catches for 753 yards and 6 touchdowns in 11 games per season.

Kupp is still a good receiving option, the problem is it’s hard to produce when you miss games as Kupp has the last three seasons. His ability to continue separating has been called into question by ESPN’s tracking data.

this is not good



Cooper Kupp's rank in ability to get "open"



2021: #15 of 160

2022: #71 of 150

2023: #102 of 153

2024: #141 of 159



per ESPN's player tracking data pic.twitter.com/SSmQ4NT9TY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 13, 2025

Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns with the Rams last season. He remains a strong receiving option when lined up in the slot.