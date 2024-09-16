Chiefs hosting ex-Pro Bowl RB for visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of running back help with Isiah Pacheco sidelined for an extended period, and they may bring back a Pro Bowl player.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are planning to host free-agent running back Kareem Hunt for a visit on Tuesday.

With RB Isiah Pacheco expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, the Chiefs are bringing their former RB Kareem Hunt back to Kansas City for a Tuesday visit, per league sources. Hunt could help fill the Chiefs’ running back void. pic.twitter.com/2NBZwJAthq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2024

Pacheco suffered an ankle injury during Kansas City’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Tests revealed that he has a fractured fibula. Pacheco is expected to undergo surgery and return later in the season, though he could reportedly miss around two months.

Hunt began his NFL career with the Chiefs after they drafted him in the third round in 2017. He had an immediate impact with the team and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He rushed for 1,327 yards and 8 touchdowns that season. Hunt also had 455 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns that year.

After picking up in 2018 where he left off the year before, Hunt got himself into trouble off the field. A video surfaced that showed him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel, which led to the Chiefs waiving him in November. Authorities chose not proceed with charges against Hunt after the women stopped cooperating.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 season and was suspended for eight games in 2019. He played for Cleveland for the majority of the last five seasons and rushed for 411 yards across 15 games in 2023.

Carson Steele replaced Pacheco on Sunday and finished with 24 yards on 7 carries. The Chiefs also have Samaje Perine, who has not seen much usage through two games.