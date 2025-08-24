Chiefs reunite with 3-time Super Bowl champion via trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back one of their three-time Super Bowl champions just months after he left the team in free agency.

On Sunday, the Chiefs agreed to acquire veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.

Nnadi spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chiefs before signing a one-year deal with the Jets as a free agent in March. The Jets acquired veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week, which made Nnadi expendable to them.

Nnadi started all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. He won three championships with the team and was a key member of Kansas City’s defense until he moved to a reserve role last season. The 29-year-old could be used similarly this year.

In 115 career games, Nnadi has 233 total tackles, 5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss.