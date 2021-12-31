Chiefs DC has incredibly high praise for Joe Burrow

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo evidently thinks a lot of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Spagnuolo paid Burrow an incredibly big compliment on Thursday, comparing the Bengals quarterback to none other than Tom Brady.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Joe Burrow: "I see a young Tom Brady." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 30, 2021

Brady comparisons should not be made lightly, as Spagnuolo is well aware. Burrow has been playing very well lately, but he has a long way to go before he reaches Brady’s level. Burrow would probably be the first to say so, too.

Burrow has been getting some over-the-top praise lately as the Bengals close in on the playoffs. He has 4,165 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season, so some of it may be justified. On the other hand, Spagnuolo might have just wanted to avoid the same mistake Baltimore’s Wink Martindale made last week.