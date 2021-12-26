Joe Burrow fires back at Ravens DC after career game

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale made some comments this week that many expected Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to use as motivation in Week 16. Burrow’s stat line proved that he did just that, and his postgame remarks removed all doubt.

Martindale was asked on Thursday if the Ravens would double- and triple-cover Ja’Marr Chase the way they did Davante Adams last week. He said they would not because Chase is not Adams and Burrow isn’t ready for a Hall of Fame jacket just yet. Martindale likely meant for the comment to serve as a compliment to Adams and Rodgers rather than an insult to Chase and Burrow, but there was little question the Bengals stars would use it as motivation.

After Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Baltimore on Sunday, he admitted Martindale’s remarks bothered him. The former LSU star said he didn’t think they were “necessary.”

Joe Burrow heard the comments made by Ravens DC Don "Wink" Martindale “ I didn’t think it was necessary” 🎥 via @Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/J6dEmLk5os — TWSN (@TWSN___) December 26, 2021

Chase finished with seven catches for 125 yards. Burrow was asked if he was thinking about Martindale when he eclipsed the 500-yard mark. He smirked and said “maybe.”

The Ravens started veteran journeyman Josh Johnson with Lamar Jackson injured and Tyler Huntley on the COVID list. They had little chance of beating the Bengals to begin with, but Martindale’s comments didn’t help.