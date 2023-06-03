Chiefs superfan on most wanted list

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar, better known in the community as “Chiefsaholic,” has landed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

Babudar is the fifth most wanted man on the list.

The 28-year-old Babudar was arrested on December 6, 2022 after allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. At the time of his arrest, police recovered a paintball mask, ski goggles and CO2 pistol, reports KHSB.com.

Babudar is accused of putting a gun to the chest of a Credit Union employee and demanding access to the bank vault. He also allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in the head of said employee if he was not given $100 bills as opposed to smaller currency. Babudar is said to have escaped with a “large amount of money.

In February, Babudar was released on bond. But in March, he skipped an arraignment hearing in Tulsa County and removed his ankle GPS monitor. He’s been on the run ever since.

Babudar, whose “Chiefsaholic” social media accounts have been disabled, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault while masked or disguised and removing an electronic monitoring device. A $1 million bond warrant has been issued for his arrest.

