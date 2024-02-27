Chiefs could trade 1 of their top defensive players

The Kansas City Chiefs could look to trade one of their top defensive players.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was a 4th-round pick by the Chiefs in 2020, and his rookie contract is expiring. He is in line to become a free agent, but the Chiefs will do what they can to keep him.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs told Sneed they plan to use the franchise tag on him. The franchise tag for cornerbacks is expected to be worth $19.8 million. However, that does not necessarily mean that Sneed will be back with the AFC West team in 2024.

According to Fowler, the Chiefs told Sneed that if the two sides are unable to agree on a long-term contract, they will look to trade him.

#Chiefs have informed L’Jarius Sneed they are prepared to use the franchise tag and are open to consummate a trade off it if no long-term deal is reached, per source. Sneed is agreeable to the scenario, giving him chance to talk with other teams while K.C. remains in play pic.twitter.com/JayTzcAW0Y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024

Using a franchise tag on Sneed will give the two sides until the summer to agree to a contract extension, so they will just be buying time with the move.

Sneed has grown into a top corner over his four seasons with the Chiefs. He 10 interceptions and 40 passes defended over 57 career games. The 27-year-old has helped the team win two Super Bowls and would be coveted by teams looking for a good cornerback.