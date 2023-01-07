Chiefs use incredible formation, carousel huddle in must-see play

The Kansas City Chiefs went into their bag of tricks before halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in their Week 18 game.

The Chiefs had a 2nd-and-2 from the Raiders’ 8-yard line with 1:02 left in the first half. KC used a carousel huddle as they tried to fool the Raiders before going into a surprising formation. Jerrick McKinnon took a direct snap, faked a handoff to Kadarius Toney, then went to his right and pitched back to Patrick Mahomes, who threw back to Toney, who ran the ball in for a touchdown.

https://twitter.com/VideoMixtape_/status/1611855750346702852

That was a brilliant play and very cool, but it was undone by a holding call. The Chiefs scored on the following play with a pass from Mahomes to McKinnon, taking a 21-3 lead.

Still, the previous play was so cool and creative. It was hard not to love it.

Maybe Andy Reid will bring it back at some point in the future.