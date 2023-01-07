 Skip to main content
Chiefs use incredible formation, carousel huddle in must-see play

January 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chiefs players in a huddle

The Kansas City Chiefs went into their bag of tricks before halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in their Week 18 game.

The Chiefs had a 2nd-and-2 from the Raiders’ 8-yard line with 1:02 left in the first half. KC used a carousel huddle as they tried to fool the Raiders before going into a surprising formation. Jerrick McKinnon took a direct snap, faked a handoff to Kadarius Toney, then went to his right and pitched back to Patrick Mahomes, who threw back to Toney, who ran the ball in for a touchdown.

https://twitter.com/VideoMixtape_/status/1611855750346702852

That was a brilliant play and very cool, but it was undone by a holding call. The Chiefs scored on the following play with a pass from Mahomes to McKinnon, taking a 21-3 lead.

Still, the previous play was so cool and creative. It was hard not to love it.

Maybe Andy Reid will bring it back at some point in the future.

Kansas City Chiefs
