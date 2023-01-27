Chiefs LB Willie Gay gives Bengals bulletin-board material

Willie Gay is not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals an inch in terms of praise, but he may have given them some motivation.

The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker met with the media on Thursday in the locker room and was asked about facing Cincinnati’s offense. He was asked specifically what about the Bengals’ offense impressed him most.

Not many words from #Chiefs LB Willie Gay today but one thing stood out. “What impresses you about that Bengals offense?” “Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/lp6KQ2HeAG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 26, 2023

“Nothing,” Gay said bluntly.

Gay added that stopping the run would be their first priority.

“We know they gonna try to do that, act like they can big-boy us. But the front six, seven we gonna definitely do our job to try to slow that down,” Gay said.

Gay, 24, had five tackles in the first meeting between the teams, which came in Week 13. Cincinnati ran the ball 34 times for 152 yards in that game and won that game 27-24. The Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three straight times.

Maybe Gay should think twice about giving the Bengals any extra motivation ahead of a game at Burrowhead Stadium.