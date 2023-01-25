Bengals players have savage nickname for Arrowhead Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals have to travel on the road yet again to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but it sounds like they will be feeling right at home.

Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his young NFL career. One of those wins came in last year’s AFC Championship Game, when the former No. 1 overall pick led a game-winning field goal drive in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. The other two wins came at home during the regular season.

Because their quarterback has had so much success against the Chiefs, Bengals players have started referring to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead.” They were throwing the nickname around during their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as you can see in the clip below from “Inside the NFL.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well aware of the nickname. He said on his “New Heights” podcast this week that the Bengals have been giving KC plenty of bulletin-board material.

Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in all of sports. That is part of what made Cincinnati’s win over the Chiefs in last year’s playoffs so impressive.

Burrow has a passer rating of 120.4 in his three career games against Kansas City. If that success continues on Sunday, the “Burrowhead” nickname is not going anywhere.