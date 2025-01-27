Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy had savage message for Bills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy had some added motivation during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Worthy was Patrick Mahomes’ top target in the Chiefs’ 32-29 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The 21-year-old caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also made a controversial play late in the first half that eventually led to a Chiefs touchdown.

The Chiefs rookie spoke to KCTV5’s Marleah Campbell after the game. Campbell asked Worthy if he felt some “extra motivation” playing against the Bills.

“Hey man,” answered Worthy. “I said it once. They skipped on me. That’s their loss.”

Asked Xavier Worthy if he had extra motivation facing the Bills tonight… "They skipped on me. That's their loss."#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5RY0XvDe2H — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) January 27, 2025

The Bills surprised fans when they agreed to trade their 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to their rival Chiefs. Kansas City used that pick to select Worthy.

Worthy made headlines when he recorded the fastest 40-yard time dash time in NFL combine history. He put that speed to good use in his first year with the Chiefs, tallying 638 receiving yards and leading the team with 9 total touchdowns.

Back in March of last year, Worthy was vocal about his desire to land with the Chiefs. The Texas alum has made the most of his opportunity after his dream came true thanks to the Bills.