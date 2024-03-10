Xavier Worthy wants to be drafted by 1 specific team

Xavier Worthy is fresh off a record-setting showing at the NFL Combine, and he would love to see it lead to him landing with one specific team.

The Texas wide receiver said he would love to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and envisions playing a Tyreek Hill-type role in that offense by making use of his speed.

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy told Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

Worthy did note that he had received a congratulatory message from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he ran a record 4.21 in the 40-yard dash.

Worthy has definitely done his homework. Hill thrived in the Chiefs’ system, and the team could certainly use some more weapons, particularly speed threats. On paper, it is a solid fit, though he would have to last until the end of the first round for the Chiefs to have a chance of landing him.

The performance has garnered Worthy plenty of attention, and certainly has him in the first round conversation. He caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns with the Longhorns last year.