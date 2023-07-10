Chiefs superfan arrested for string of alleged bank robberies

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan was arrested Friday after spending the last four months on the run from authorities.

Xavier Babudar, known online as “Chiefsaholic,” was arrested on Friday in Lincoln, California and will be charged with one count each of bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines, according to the Department of Justice. Babudar had previously been charged with robbing one credit union in Oklahoma, but federal prosecutors are now linking him to a string of unsolved bank robberies across the Midwest.

Babudar is accused of committing multiple bank robberies and laundering the proceeds across area casinos and bank accounts. The announcement said Babudar redeemed more than $1 million worth of chips at casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar had a highly visible social media presence under the handle “Chiefsaholic” prior to his December 2022 arrest. He had been on the run from authorities since March, when he skipped an arraignment hearing and removed his GPS ankle monitor.