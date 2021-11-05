Chilling video shows Henry Ruggs speeding in Corvette before crash

Henry Ruggs was traveling at an unfathomable speed before crashing his car in a fatal accident on Tuesday morning, and there is now footage that helps put into context just how fast the former Las Vegas Raiders star was driving.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage on Friday that shows Ruggs speeding down the road in his Corvette seconds before he crashed. The clip shows one car drive by, presumably going close to the speed limit, before Ruggs’ car zips across the screen. The contract between the two vehicles is shocking.

Here’s the video:

Police said Ruggs was traveling 156 mph seconds before he slammed into the back of a Toyota SUV, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The judge who presided over Ruggs’ bail hearing on Wednesday said that is the fastest speed he has heard of in his time on the bench. Ruggs had a blood alcohol content that was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders shortly after the accident. He has been charged with multiple felonies and is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Photo: Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports