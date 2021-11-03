Shocking details released from Henry Ruggs crash

Henry Ruggs has been charged with two felonies after he was involved in a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday, and some of the details from the accident are unfathomable.

Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning, where his bail was set at $150,000. Prosecutors asked for a much higher bail of $1 million after laying out some of the shocking circumstances that led to the crash.

According to investigators, Ruggs was traveling 156 mph in his Corvette before his vehicle crashed into the rear of a Toyota RAV-4. He was said to be driving 127 mph at the time of impact. Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was killed. Judge Joe Bonaventure said he cannot recall a vehicle traveling at a higher speed in all his time on the bench, according to Hector Mejia of 8 News Now.

Prosecutors say Ruggs’ blood-alcohol content was .161 — more than twice the legal limit — at the time of the crash. The 22-year-old was also illegally in possession of a firearm, which could lead to an additional charge. Ruggs is already facing charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving. The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ruggs’ girlfriend was in the car with him at the time of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries. Ruggs suffered minor injuries and was released hours later.

The Raiders cut Ruggs not long after the accident. Given all we have learned about the crash, it would be a surprise if he ever played in the NFL again.

Photo: Jul 28, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is pictured during a post-practice presser at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports