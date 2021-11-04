Tina Tintor and her dog both died in Henry Ruggs crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been charged with multiple felonies following a Tuesday morning car accident that left a young woman dead. The victim was Tina Tintor, and her dog also died in the crash.

Police released the identity of the 23-year-old Tintor on Wednesday. The Las Vegas resident was roughly a mile from her home when Ruggs, who was intoxicated, slammed his Corvette into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4. Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash and 127 mph at the time of impact, according to investigators. Tintor’s car caught fire, and she and her dog were trapped inside.

Tony Rodriguez, a witness who tried to help Tintor, told KTNV’s Bree Guy that Tintor was still alive after the impact. He said the fire was small at first but the situation rapidly worsened.

“Everything we tried just wasn’t working. The fire just grew so fast,” Rodriguez recalled. “She was actually still alive. You could hear her breathing. She had her seat belt on and I was trying to cut that away. Trying to grab them by their shoulders and pull them out but that wasn’t working. They were pinned. The seat belt was on, the airbags were in the way and the door was jammed.”

Drew Andre of FOX5 Las Vegas shared some photos of Tintor and her dog, whose name was Maxi.

Police say Ruggs had a blood alcohol content of .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. He has been charged with DUI causing death and reckless driving. He was also in possession of an illegal firearm at the time and could face an additional charge for that.

Ruggs’ girlfriend was in the car with him at the time of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries. Ruggs suffered minor injuries.

Ruggs was cut by the Raiders not long after the crash. He is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.