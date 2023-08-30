 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 30, 2023

Colts GM has brutally honest quote about Jonathan Taylor situation

August 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jonathan Taylor in a Colts helmet

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are in a very tough spot after failing to trade running back Jonathan Taylor, and it sounds like GM Chris Ballard knows it.

Ballard spoke to the media on Wednesday a day after the Colts’ deadline for a Taylor trade passed, with no deal materializing. The GM said the situation “sucks” for everyone involved, and suggested that the team would like to try to repair its relationship with the star running back.

“The situation sucks. It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor, and it sucks for the fans,” Ballard said. “It’s where we’re at, and we’re gonna work through it … Relationships are reparable.”

Ballard was put under some pressure when he was asked why the Colts would not just pay Taylor if they valued him so highly.

“We won four games last year. We won four games,” Ballard said.

Taylor is unhappy with his current contract, and requested a trade after the Colts signaled that they would not give him the long-term deal he is seeking. However, their asking price does not seem to have been realistic, leaving the team with an unhappy player facing a murky long-term future.

Taylor has already been placed on the PUP list and will miss at least the first four games of the season. The 24-year-old running back is coming off an injury-hit 2022, but he ran for 1,811 yards in 2021.

Article Tags

Chris BallardIndianapolis ColtsJonathan Taylor
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus