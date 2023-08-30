Report: Colts made ‘wild request’ to Dolphins in Jonathan Taylor talks

The Indianapolis Colts have been seeking a huge return in trade discussions centered on Jonathan Taylor, and we now have a better idea of how much they want for the star running back.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Colts made some “wild requests” while negotiating with the Miami Dolphins. Indy reportedly asked for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at one point.

As @HolderStephen reported, Packers were mystery bidder for Jonathan Taylor, besides the Dolphins. And can confirm through Dolphins person, as reported by Indy media, that Colts made wild requests from Miami, including Waddle & more. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2023

Waddle had 104 catches, 1,015 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie in 2021. He then became one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL in Mike McDaniel’s offense last season, when he hauled in 75 passes for 1,356 yards and 8 touchdowns. The former Alabama star ranked 2nd in the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception.

Wide receivers are significantly more valuable in the NFL than running backs, so it is no surprise that the Dolphins would reject any proposed swap of Waddle and Taylor. The only way they might accept a deal like that is if the Colts were willing to throw in a high draft pick.

We now know of at least one other team that has tried to acquire Taylor, but the asking price makes it seem like the Colts do not actually want to trade him.

After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor battled an ankle issue last season. He was limited to 11 games but still rushed for 861 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. The former Wisconsin star will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means he is out for at least four games.