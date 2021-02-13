Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars after criticism of his hiring

Chris Doyle’s tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ strength coach lasted as long as Bill Belichick’s reign as New York Jets head coach.

Doyle resigned on Friday from his job as the Jags’ Director of Sports Performance. Urban Meyer released a statement about the resignation and said that Doyle “did not want to be a distraction.” Meyer also said in his statement that they should have given more consideration to how Doyle’s hiring might have “affected all involved.”

Statement tonight from Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer about the resignation of asst coach Chris Doyle: pic.twitter.com/ZnIN38dmtp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021

The hiring of Doyle was announced on Thursday, and his resignation was tendered a day later.

The resignation came hours after the Fritz Pollard Alliance criticized the hiring.

Statement from the Fritz Pollard Alliance on the ‘Failure of Leadership by the Jacksonville Jaguars’: pic.twitter.com/Hcz9NHYh1z — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 12, 2021

Regardless of how good of a strength coach Doyle may be, Meyer’s decision to hire him was stupid from the start.

The spotlight is already shining brightly on Meyer over how he will adjust to the NFL from college. People have already targeted him regarding racial issues. Plus, his tenure at Ohio State ended over his handling of a coach on his staff who faced some ugly accusations. Despite all of that, one of his first moves was to try and redeem a coach who was ousted from Iowa over racism allegations.

This is the person and the time when Meyer wanted to stick his neck out for someone? Both the timing and person he chose were poor decisions.