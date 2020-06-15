Chris Doyle leaves Iowa coaching staff after allegations of racism

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle is leaving the program after players accused him racist conduct.

Doyle reached a separation agreement with the school that will see him receive $1.11 million, as well as 15 months of health benefits.

The school announced that Doyle will leave the program effective immediately.

Multiple former players shared allegations of racist comments and behavior allegedly made by Doyle during their time at the program. Kirk Ferentz placed Doyle on leave and promised a full investigation, and despite a denial on Doyle’s part, it became pretty clear that his position was no longer tenable.

Doyle had been the school’s strength coach since 1999, the same year Ferentz took over as head coach.