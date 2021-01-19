Randy Moss offered unbelievably awful criticism of Jacksonville, Urban Meyer

Randy Moss offered some unbelievably awful criticism of Urban Meyer, the city of Jacksonville, and Duval County.

Moss was talking on ESPN’s NFL Postseason Countdown show on Sunday and discussed why he thought Meyer would have a tough time adjusting to the NFL. Moss brought up some fair points about challenges Meyer is facing given how the Jaguars have driven away a lot of talent recently, like Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette. But then he drifted off into making some incoherent points.

Moss brought up social justice and the crime in Jacksonville, suggesting those would be challenges for Meyer.

Randy Moss is anxious to see what Urban Meyer can do with the Jaguars if they draft Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall pic.twitter.com/aHq6eyFFwC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 17, 2021

“Social justice, being out in the community, Jacksonville Jaguars and the state of Florida — Duval County is not a good county to be in. So I really think that Urban Meyer, and I’m talking about the violence, not just the people, and the crime in Duval County … so when I look at Urban Meyer coming to this team, he has a lot to be working with, and it’s not just the team. The Black Lives Matter, everything that’s going on in our country right now, with COVID, there’s a lot of concerns going on. I just wish him the best of luck.”

Congratulations to Moss for delivering one of the worst takes I’ve ever seen. What in the world is he talking about? What on earth does the crime in Duval County have to do with anything? How would that be an issue for Urban Meyer? How would that impede Meyer’s ability to build a successful NFL team? The points make no sense and were poorly articulated by Moss.

If a city’s crime were a gauge for likelihood of success of an NFL team, then how would Moss explain the Ravens and Bears making the playoffs this season? The defending Super Bowl champions come from a city ranked in the top five most dangerous in the country, according to one publication.

Moss also failed to articulate what about social justice and COVID would make Meyer any worse of a coach than any other coach who deals with the same things. Though prior to him, Tedy Bruschi said that coaches now connect with players on a deeper level due to social issues, and Meyer missed all of that due to his absence from coaching the last two years.

Between this and his unbelievably bad Jerry Rice opinion, Moss is losing credibility every time he opens his mouth. Does he even prepare before going on air?