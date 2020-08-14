Ex-Dolphins OL coach Chris Foerster added to 49ers staff

Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who infamously lost his job when a video surfaced of him snorting cocaine, is officially on an NFL staff again.

As first reported by 49ers reporter Jennifer Lee Chan, Foerster has been given a two-year contract with San Francisco to serve as assistant offensive line coach. It’s his first on-field role since leaving the Dolphins.

Foerster recorded a video of himself snorting cocaine in his office while offensive line coach of the Dolphins in 2017. When the video surfaced on social media, he resigned from his job and checked into a rehabilitation program to address alcohol abuse.

Foerster has served as a consultant to the 49ers for the last two seasons, an off-field role that involved watching film and attending meetings. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan had previously defended bringing Foerster into the building, and the organization is clearly satisfied with the progress he’s making if they’re willing to bring him back in an on-field role going forward.