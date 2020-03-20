Chris Godwin willing to give up No. 12 for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has made No. 12 central to his brand. One prominent member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, already has the number.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin said Friday that he didn’t really want to give up No. 12, but would do so if Brady asked in deference to the quarterback’s accomplishments.

“My phone has been blowing up non-stop on all my socials, texts and calls. Everybody wants to know the same thing,” Godwin told ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Friday, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “But for me I’m very passionate about the number, it’s something I’ve been wearing it since I was in high school but at the end of the day, if he doesn’t want it then I’ll keep it.

“But if he does, out of respect for everything he’s accomplished and everything that he’s done I will kinda have to defer to him. He’s the G.O.A.T., you know. If he’s willing to give it up, perfect but if he’s not, then I guess we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Will Brady want the number? He’s made it a big part of his brand, and we’ve already looked at how much he values that brand. The bet is that he’ll ask for it. Godwin sounds reluctant, but he also seems to know how this is going to end.