Chris Godwin gets worse news than expected with knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury during Sunday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and there was initially optimism that he could return at some point this season. Unfortunately, that will not be the case.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Godwin suffered a torn ACL. He will miss the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. A previous report claimed Godwin had a sprained MCL and might be able to return. You can see the play where Godwin was hit in the right knee below:

Here is the Chris Godwin injury. pic.twitter.com/gvovpuEU9i — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) December 20, 2021

Both Godwin and fellow star receiver Mike Evans left Sunday’s 9-0 loss. Evans was diagnosed with a hamstring injury that doesn’t sound all that serious, but Arians said he still has to undergo an MRI. Leonard Fournette also injured his hamstring and is awaiting further testing.

Godwin was playing under the franchise tag this season, so it’s possible he will not be back with the Buccaneers in 2022. He finishes the season with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. Tom Brady will surely miss him.