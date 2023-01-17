Did Chris Godwin take swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit?

Chris Godwin’s choice of attire before his team’s playoff game certainly appeared to many to be no coincidence.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Godwin showed up to Monday’s wild-card showdown against the Dallas Cowboys wearing an interesting jersey — a red No. 3 Dwyane Wade Miami Heat jersey. Check it out.

Chris Godwin wearing a Dwyane Wade NBA Finals jersey specifically in the lead-up to a playoff game against Dallas of all teams seems rather purposeful. pic.twitter.com/ATM6j1S0cC — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 16, 2023

The seeming significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ pro sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.

The Mavericks did get their revenge on Wade and the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, winning that series in six games themselves. But Godwin’s jersey was a replica of the ones that the Heat wore during that 2006 run against Dallas, making clear which vibe Godwin was apparently going for.

Chris Godwin is wearing a 2006 Finals DWade jersey before his matchup vs the DALLAS Cowboys today 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/s6uxpLen39 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 16, 2023

Though the Bucs were just an 8-9 team this season, Godwin topped 1,000 yards receiving and had a career-high 104 catches. Godwin was not the only Tampa Bay player to send a message with his pregame outfit Monday either.