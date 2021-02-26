Chris Godwin shares how Tom Brady overhauled Bucs’ mentality

Tom Brady helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl is one of the most remarkable sports achievements of our lives. He did it at age 43, in his first year with a new team, and by beating three future Hall of Famers in a row in the playoffs (Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes). In the days following the Super Bowl, we learned little by little everything Brady did to help Tampa Bay win it all.

24-year-old Chris Godwin is the latest Bucs player to talk about what Brady brought to the team. According to Godwin, Brady overhauled the Bucs’ mentality.

“I think the biggest thing that he brought was the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win,” Godwin said in an interview with Pat McAfee this week. “We’ve had a bunch of talented guys for years but could never really put it together. The history of the team kinda creeps into your mind. You go into games like, as a competitor you’re like, ‘Yeah we can win this.’ But you’re really just hoping to win. But this year, we approached every single game like, ‘We damn sure can win this game.’ There’s no reason why we couldn’t.”

Sometimes you hear the phrase that people have to “learn how to win.” Brady had that kind of experience and knew how to relay it to his new teammates.

In his first season with Brady, Godwin had 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. Expect those numbers to go up over 16 full games.

