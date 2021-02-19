Mike Evans shares what an impact Tom Brady had as a leader

Tom Brady has a reputation for being arguably the hardest working player in sports history, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a first-hand look at that in his first season with the team. Brady is an intense competitor, and Mike Evans explained this week how the 43-year-old took that intensity to another level in the postseason.

During a recent appearance on “The Michael Irvin Podcast,” Evans shared some examples of how Brady helped Bucs players prepare for games in the playoffs. The star receiver said Brady repeatedly sent his teammates clips and film to show them what to expect in certain situations.

“He was texting us a lot of clips, lots and lots of film on what to expect on certain down and distances,” Evans explained, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And he does that all the time, but just in the playoffs and especially (the Super Bowl), he went above and beyond.”

Evans said some of the messages would come very late at night and early in the morning.

“Like 12:00 at night, 6:00 in the morning. People aren’t even up, and he’s telling us this won’t work against this guy. You’ve got to run it like this,” Evans recalled. “This is the detail that went into this and the extra meetings and all the hard work. It all paid off and Tom is a great leader.”

Leonard Fournette shared similar stories about Brady after the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The running back said Brady texted his teammates late at night in the days leading up to the big game assuring them that a victory was coming.

Brady has never been one of the most athletic players in the NFL. That is why he was overlooked coming out of college. You hear a lot about “intangibles” with a player, and there are few in sports history who excel in that area the way Brady does.

If the recent video he shared on social media is any indication, Brady is as hungry as ever heading into next season.