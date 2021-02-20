LeSean McCoy raves about Tom Brady: He could play another five years

LeSean McCoy has no shortage of praise for Tom Brady.

McCoy has been in the NFL since 2009 and has been around numerous coaches, franchises, and players. No player has struck him in the same way that Brady has.

McCoy signed with Tampa Bay in August. Though he only had 10 carries for 31 yards and 15 receptions for 101 yards, McCoy got to experience Brady for the first time.

"When he speaks, when he talks, I believe it.. He could tell me Shady go walk on that water, you won't drown. I'd be like OK" @CutonDime25 with high praise for @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/jSbUNqzKRA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 17, 2021

“He’s the only player that I’ve ever been around that, when he speaks, when he talks, I believe him,” McCoy said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday. “He could tell me, ‘Shady, go walk on that water. You won’t drown.’ I’m going to be like, ‘OK.’ He has that type of thing about him. And the way he works. When I was younger, I wish I worked as hard as he does. We just won a Super Bowl and he’s back training, doing little things.”

McCoy shared how Brady elevated his level of focus and leadership in the week of the Super Bowl.

“We have about eight, nine, maybe ten players in a group chat. All the skill guys,” McCoy explained. “All the guys that were active to play. And he’s going into details about every player we’re going against. He’s like, a voice over. It’s a video playing and it’s only him. He’s got the candles lit. He’s like, ‘This DB, he likes to press. He likes to hold. He doesn’t have good speed.’ With everybody. I’m like, this guy is so dialed in. He’s 43! He’s dialed in.

McCoy also said he feels Brady could play another five years, which would take the 7-time Super Bowl winner to age 48.

“He can play another five years. Just because, not only just the talent or the big arm and all that. It’s just like, he gets it. He gets it,” said McCoy.

McCoy played in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-2018 and saw Brady those years. He also addressed the debate about the impacts Brady and Bill Belichick had on the New England Patriots.

“I played in Buffalo and I would play this dude every year, twice a year. I’d say, ‘When Brady leaves, the Patriots, they will not be as good.’ Everybody talks about this (Bill) Belichick — and I respect Belichick, he’s a great coach — but c’mon, let’s stop that,” McCoy said. “When (Brady) leaves that team, they will not be the same. The guy is different. You feed off of him. His energy.

“The regular season, he was so serious. And then the playoffs, it was like the ‘Terminator.’ He was even more serious. And then the championship week he was even more serious. Like, even the coaches have to be on their A-game because the dude demands so much respect. When he’s there, it’s like the championship habits pick up. The championship DNA picks up. And I think when you have a guy like that, you have a chance to win. And I love Belichick, but they’re not the same team without (No.) 12 over there.”

There’s no doubt about how much New England missed Brady. They went 7-9 last season and struggled to pass the ball with Cam Newton at quarterback. As for Brady, he won the Super Bowl in his first season with his new team. And the stories about his incredible leadership are becoming legendary at this point.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have done it! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.