Chris Godwin reveals why Tom Brady’s Super Bowl speech was so effective

Tom Brady was obviously a huge factor in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win both on and off the field, and wide receiver Chris Godwin gave another example of that.

Godwin appeared on The Ringer’s “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” and gave some details on Brady’s pregame speech before the team’s Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. While Godwin didn’t share the content of the speech, he did say how much it helped the locker room get ready for the game.

Even though @TomBrady was playing in his 10th Super Bowl, it didn't make his pregame speech any less epic. Hear the full story from @CGtwelve_ on '#10Questions With @KyleBrandt' here: pic.twitter.com/mn1Gv6NJAf — The Ringer (@ringer) April 21, 2021

“Tom’s like, ‘Yo, I got a last word,'” Godwin said of Brady’s pregame speech. “He gives this epic speech and I think it hit a lot harder because he didn’t give any pregame speeches throughout the year. So that tells you how big the moment is, when Tom gets up here and he gives this legendary speech. I was like, ‘Yo, that’s live. That is very dope.’ We were all ready to go.

“It’s the rhetoric. It’s what he’s saying, how passionate he is. You can tell he really means this. He’s talking about the game and honor and what this game will mean to everyone’s legacy, going out and winning this and being that team. He’s like, ‘This is something that your grandkids are going to be able to remember and be taught.’ He’s so passionate, man. It’s funny, too, because he’s basically been to ten Super Bowls at this point, and he’s still just as fired up. So we were like, ‘yo, we gotta roll. Our time is now.’ He really had us ready to go.”

It’s pretty clear that Godwin has been amazed by Brady’s ability to change the culture in Tampa, and it’s easy to understand why. The veteran quarterback has seen and done it all, and even his fellow players are awed by him sometimes. Brady led by example, his teammates followed, and they won. With the context Godwin puts it in, it’s easy to see why.